Bangladesh wins COP27 award for community-led initiative

Bangladesh and four other countries have been awarded the Local Adaptation Champions Awards at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt, reports UNB.

“Our winners show that community-centric and locally led solutions to the climate crisis exist, but they require support and recognition to be scaled up and to achieve the most impact,” said professor Patrick Verkooijen, chief executive officer (CEO) of the Global Center on Adaptation, explaining what the award signifies.

The award was given to the Rangamati Hill District Council initiative, where it collaborated with five villages in Juraichari Upazila where the residents were combatting worsening droughts, landslides and flash floods.

With support from the United Nations Development Programme and Danida, the community worked to set up solar power-based safe water supply facilities and the provision of safe drinking water during crises.