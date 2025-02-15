Contractual appointment of retd district judges recommended

The judicial reform commission has proposed the appointment of retired district judges on contractual basis to resolve the case backlogs. The commission has recommended appointing retired district judges on ad-hoc basis for two to three years in districts with high caseloads.

There is a section under the title ‘reducing caseloads’ in the final report of the judiciary reform commission. The proposal to reappoint retired judges came as an urgent short-term arrangement in that chapter.

The report says retired district judges could be appointed through an amendment of the Special Court Act-2003 in compliance with the Section 49 of the Government Service Act of 2018. The commission also stressed on seeking permission from the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court before the law amendment to avoid any plausible complications centering the appointments.

The final reports of the six reform commissions, including the judiciary reform commission, were published on the Cabinet Division website on 8 February. The eight-member commission headed by retired Appellate Division justice Shah Abu Nayeem Mominur Rahman was formed on 3 October. The 352-page report of the judiciary contains a total of 31 sections with various reform proposals and recommendations.