Police reform commission recommends restrictions on firing, proposes five-step use of force
The indiscriminate use of lethal weapons during the student uprising has sparked widespread debate over the use of bullets to suppress protests, with some even proposing that police be stripped of their lethal weapons.
In this context, the Police Reform Commission has recommended stricter measures regarding the use of firearms to disperse protesters.
The recommendations, formulated by the Police Reform Commission under the interim government, outline a five-step escalation protocol for the use of force against demonstrators. These steps align with the UN Peacekeeping Force Policy and the Police Regulations, 1943.
The commission submitted its report to Chief Advisor Professor Muhammad Yunus on 15 January, advocating for the establishment of a neutral and independent Police Commission to oversee police management.
Three commission members told Prothom Alo that while the report offered opinions on forming such a commission, it did not provide specific structural recommendations. The police had previously proposed an 11-member commission and its structure, but the Reform Commission did not endorse a particular model.
A significant number of people were killed in the period between 16 July and the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government on 5 August. According to government estimates, 11,551 individuals with known names and addresses were injured, while 826 were killed.
The Human Rights Support Society, a non-governmental organisation, estimates that 70 per cent of these deaths were caused by gunfire. Reports indicate that law enforcement agencies deployed at least three types of lethal weapons to suppress the protests.
In response, the Police Reform Commission placed the issue of force usage at the forefront of its report. The five stages of the use of force protocol outlined in the commission’s recommendations are: preventing illegal gatherings without physical contact, maintaining a safe distance, using various techniques to control crowds, deploying small or personal firearms, and finally, using group weapons.
The recommendations state that when an organised crowd gathers for peaceful demonstrations, police officers should be deployed in a visible yet non-aggressive manner.
If the gathering is declared illegal but continues to grow, police may escalate their response accordingly. If demonstrators resort to violence, vandalism, or pose a direct threat to public safety, law enforcement can employ a range of non-lethal measures, including gas sprays, sound grenades, water cannons, gas or smoke canisters, stun canisters, soft kinetic projectile launchers, pepper spray, shotguns, and electric pistols.
Firearms may only be used in self-defense or to protect property, but even this right will be subject to strict limitations.
Regarding the recommendations, Abu Momtaz Saad Uddin Ahmed, Additional Secretary of the Public Security Division and a member of the Police Reform Commission, told Prothom Alo, “A significant number of people have lost their lives due to the excessive use of force by law enforcement agencies. That is why we have given the utmost importance to this issue. Additionally, we have strongly recommended the formation of a police commission.”
Use of force without contact
The recommendation states that if a procession or rally is declared illegal and the crowd is asked to disperse, police personnel should be deployed in a manner that allows protesters to leave the area as easily as possible.
At this stage, the police will operate in a way that creates psychological pressure on the crowd without engaging in physical contact. If the gathering persists, police officers will don protective gear, including steel helmets, bulletproof jackets, leg guards, arm guards, thigh guards, and gas masks, to maintain control and monitor the movement of the crowd.
There will be a safe distance in the second stage too
The recommendation prepared by the police regarding the second stage of the use of force states that this stage applies when a crowd refuses to disperse even after being declared illegal by the police. If the crowd attempts to approach police personnel, officers will establish a safe distance using roadblocks, dispersal waves, and offensive jump tactics. These measures aim to minimise physical harm, reclaim occupied areas, and bring them under police control.
Controlling illegal crowds
If, despite repeated resolution attempts and warnings, an illegally assembled crowd remains organised and shows no inclination to disperse, the third stage of force will be implemented.
This stage is warranted under specific conditions: if the procession or assembly crosses into unauthorised areas, posing a threat to lives and property; if the crowd refuses to disperse despite warnings; if force is required to prevent or deter criminal activity; if the crowd attempts to unlawfully breach a security perimeter; or if disorderly demonstrators attack in an effort to free detained or arrested individuals.
At this stage, the police will actively work to disperse or control the unlawful gathering using batons, gas spray, sound hand grenades, water cannons, gas and smoke canisters, hand stun canisters, soft kinetic projectile launchers, pepper spray, shotguns, and electric pistols. Additionally, targeted measures may be taken to apprehend group leaders and other key instigators of the unrest.
*More to follow...