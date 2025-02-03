Police reform commission recommends restrictions on firing, proposes five-step use of force

The indiscriminate use of lethal weapons during the student uprising has sparked widespread debate over the use of bullets to suppress protests, with some even proposing that police be stripped of their lethal weapons.

In this context, the Police Reform Commission has recommended stricter measures regarding the use of firearms to disperse protesters.

The recommendations, formulated by the Police Reform Commission under the interim government, outline a five-step escalation protocol for the use of force against demonstrators. These steps align with the UN Peacekeeping Force Policy and the Police Regulations, 1943.

The commission submitted its report to Chief Advisor Professor Muhammad Yunus on 15 January, advocating for the establishment of a neutral and independent Police Commission to oversee police management.

Three commission members told Prothom Alo that while the report offered opinions on forming such a commission, it did not provide specific structural recommendations. The police had previously proposed an 11-member commission and its structure, but the Reform Commission did not endorse a particular model.