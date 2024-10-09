Biman: Work underway to enhance GSE fleet with modern equipment

Initiative has been taken aimed at enhancing the Biman Bangladesh Airlines’ Ground Service Equipment (GSE) fleet with modern equipment at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport's third terminal.

This effort is part of a broader strategy to improve ground handling capabilities, with plans to procure equipment worth approximately Tk 1000 crore in various phases, according to a press release of Biman on Wednesday.

As part of this enhancement, several equipment have already been integrated into the aircraft fleet.

On 9 October, six brand-new belt loaders, recently imported from France, were added to the GSE fleet. These belt loaders will be utilised for loading and unloading cargoes and baggage on small and medium-sized aircraft, including Boeing 737, Airbus A320, and Dash-8.