Biman: Work underway to enhance GSE fleet with modern equipment
Initiative has been taken aimed at enhancing the Biman Bangladesh Airlines’ Ground Service Equipment (GSE) fleet with modern equipment at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport's third terminal.
This effort is part of a broader strategy to improve ground handling capabilities, with plans to procure equipment worth approximately Tk 1000 crore in various phases, according to a press release of Biman on Wednesday.
As part of this enhancement, several equipment have already been integrated into the aircraft fleet.
On 9 October, six brand-new belt loaders, recently imported from France, were added to the GSE fleet. These belt loaders will be utilised for loading and unloading cargoes and baggage on small and medium-sized aircraft, including Boeing 737, Airbus A320, and Dash-8.
The new generation belt loaders come equipped with modern sensors, which are expected to play a crucial role in enhancing aircraft safety, it said.
Prior to this addition, the GSE fleet included 20 belt loaders.
With the inclusion of the six new loaders, the overall capacity has increased manifold, allowing various airlines' additional demands to be met more efficiently. Currently, the GSE fleet comprises approximately 2000 motorised and non-motorised equipment.
Besides, ongoing procurement efforts include high loaders, container pallet transporters, air conditioning vans, passenger steps, water carts, flush carts, and ambulifts. Many of these equipment are expected to be added to the GSE fleet within the next few months.
The GSE department is currently handling between 160 to 170 flights daily for 32 to 40 airlines, the release said.
Furthermore, to bolster personnel for airport services, 100 Ground Service Assistants have been recruited, with additional recruitment processes currently underway, added the release.
In recognition of its improvements in ground handling services, Biman Bangladesh Airlines has received the International Air Transport Association Safety Audit for Ground Operations (ISAGO) certification.
For over 52 years, Biman Bangladesh Airlines has been providing ground handling services in Bangladesh.
Currently, Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport faces infrastructural limitations, with entry gates, check-in counters, baggage belts, and boarding bridges proving inadequate compared to the growing demands. However, the operation of the third terminal is expected to resolve these infrastructural issues and alleviate existing limitations, the release also said.