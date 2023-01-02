Architect Mubasshar Hussein no more

Mubasshar Hussein was always vocal against any irregularities in the country's sports arena, especially in the activities of Bangladesh Cricket Board.

He had sided with public on the issues of Dhanmondi ground and Tentultala ground in the capital city.

The Institute of Architects Bangladesh said the body of Mubasshar Hussein will be taken to the premises of the institute at 12:00 pm so that people from all walks of life could pay their respect to him.

His namaaz-e-janaza will be held after the Zuhr prayers.