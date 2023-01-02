12kg LPG cylinder cost declines by Tk 65

Price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) has decreased by Tk 5.39 per kg to Tk 102.70 from previous price of Tk 108.09 per kg as Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) has announced its latest price for the month of January.

As per the new price, 12kg LPG cylinder cost has lowered by Tk 65 as a retail consumer will get it at Tk 1,232 instead of Tk 1,297.