12kg LPG cylinder cost declines by Tk 65

LPG prices for other sizes of cylinders – from 5.5kg to 45kg – will go down rationally, said BERC chairman Abdul Jalil, who announced the new prices at a virtual press briefing.
As per the announcement, the price of “auto gas” (LPG used for motor vehicles) also decreased to Tk 57.41 per litre from previous price of Tk 60.41 per litre, down by Tk 3 per litre.
The new prices will be effective from 6 pm today (2 January, 2023).
The price of LPG, marketed by state-owned LP Gas Company, will remain the same as it is locally produced with a market share of less than 5 per cent.
The LPG price went up to the highest, Tk 1,439 (per 12kg cylinder), in the local market, following the start of the Russia-Ukraine war in February last year.
LPG price in Bangladesh was the lowest at Tk 1,225 for a 12kg cylinder in January last year and it witnessed continuous hikes in February, March and April in 2022.