Prof Yunus seeks UK govt’s support to bring back laundered money

Interim government Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus has sought support from the British government through its envoy in Dhaka to track and get back the money laundered to the UK allegedly by the people linked to the Sheikh Hasina-led previous government.

"Huge people from the previous regime laundered money. Prof Yunus sought support to track those incidents and bring back the laundered money," Chief Adviser's press secretary Shafiqul Alam told reporters on Wednesday referring to Prof Yunus' discussion with British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke.

Alam said some of them owned houses in the UK and the questions are how this money went there.