Prof Yunus seeks UK govt’s support to bring back laundered money
Interim government Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus has sought support from the British government through its envoy in Dhaka to track and get back the money laundered to the UK allegedly by the people linked to the Sheikh Hasina-led previous government.
"Huge people from the previous regime laundered money. Prof Yunus sought support to track those incidents and bring back the laundered money," Chief Adviser's press secretary Shafiqul Alam told reporters on Wednesday referring to Prof Yunus' discussion with British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke.
Alam said some of them owned houses in the UK and the questions are how this money went there.
Regarding works ahead to rebuild Bangladesh, Prof Yunus told the British High Commissioner that they have no option but to succeed.
Both sides acknowledged the deep relations between the two countries and the role of British Bangladeshis.
The UK is a longstanding partner and friend of Bangladesh and the two countries share a strong and enduring relationship, solidified by their deep people-to-people links and shared Commonwealth values.
The UK government earlier welcomed the appointment of the interim government in Bangladesh, led by Professor Yunus.
In the meeting, the High Commissioner and Chief Adviser discussed the breadth and depth of the Bangladesh-UK relationship.
They discussed how the UK government can support the interim government, as it charts a new inclusive and democratic future for Bangladesh. Discussions also covered the importance of youth engagement to navigate the challenges that lie ahead.
British High Commissioner Sarah Cooke said as Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer wrote in his letter to Chief Adviser, the UK government warmly welcomes the appointment of Prof Yunus and the interim government.
"The interim government has the UK's full support as it works to restore peace and order, ensure accountability and promote national reconciliation. We look forward to working with Professor Yunus and the interim government as they chart a peaceful transition to an inclusive, prosperous and democratic future for Bangladesh."