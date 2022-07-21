UP members don’t even get negligible honorarium in full

Union Parishad (UP) members presently receive a monthly honorarium of only Tk 8000. Of this, Tk 4400 comes from the UP and the rest from the government. In most of the cases, however, the UP members only receive the Tk 3600 from the government. The UP members allege that they are deprived from their honorarium on pretext of low revenue collection and low income of the UP.

Experts on local government said that the honorarium of UP chairman and members is absolutely inadequate. As they are not receiving the UP part of the payment, their daily honorarium is less than Tk 120. They called for UP chairmen's honorarium to be raised to Tk 40,000 and that of members to Tk 20,000.