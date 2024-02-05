WHO findings
319 die of cancer every day
The number of cancer patients in the country is about 350,000 (3.5 lakh) with just 22 full-fledged treatment centres.
Cancer has turned into a massive health concern. Latest figures of the World Health Organisation (WHO) indicate that on average 458 new cancer patients are diagnosed in the country every day.
On average, 319 persons are dying of cancer daily. Concerned people say that the treatment arrangements are inadequate compared to cancer cases.
The World Health Organization says that people suffer from at least 32 types of cancer in this country. Cancer is a chronic disease and the treatment of this is a long process. Cancer treatment costs are extremely high and it is difficult for poor people to complete the treatment for full cure.
A considerable portion of country’s wealthy cancer patients go abroad for treatment. There is no institution in the country that can be confidently relied on for cancer treatment as yet.
Yesterday, 4 February was World Cancer Day. The World Health Organization (WHO) on 2 February published the estimates state of cancer in 185 countries. Latest figures are available till 2022.
In addition to the global statistics, the organisation has also published individual statistics of every country. World Health Organisation says that the pressure of cancer is mounting globally.
Esophageal cancer (from pharynges to digestive tract) is the most prevalent cancer in Bangladesh. The list of five leading cancers in the country includes esophageal, lip and oral cavity, lungs, breast and cervical cancer.
Public health experts say that living long increases the risk of diseases like cancer, diabetics, chronic lung condition, cardiovascular and kidney problems. The increase in the average life expectancy of people in Bangladesh is related to the increase in the number of cancer patients.
Cancer specialist and president of medical oncology society in Bangladesh professor Parveen Shahida Akhtar told Prothom Alo, “Fast food as well as food high in sugar or salt causes cancer. People who smoke or consume betel leaf with 'zarda' (chewing tobacco) have the highest risk of cancer.”
“Air pollution is a cause of cancer while adulterated food increases the risk of cancer among people. In fact, we have also noticed a trend of cancer among women getting married at an early age,” she added.
Yesterday, 4 February was World Cancer Day. The World Health Organization (WHO) on 2 February published the estimates state of cancer in 185 countries. Latest figures are available till 2022.
Situation in Bangladesh
World Health Organization says that as many as 167,256 (1.67 lakh) persons diagnosed with cancer per year. There are more male than female among these patients.
Meanwhile, 116,598 (1.16 lakh) people are dying of cancer annually with more men dying than women. Excluding the deceased patients, the number of cancer patients in the country right now is slightly higher than 346,000 (3.46 lakh).
Esophageal cancer (from pharynges to digestive tract) is the most prevalent cancer in Bangladesh. The list of five leading cancers in the country includes esophageal, lip and oral cavity, lungs, breast and cervical cancer.
Esophageal cancer is more common among men while women suffer from breast cancer more. Nonetheless, esophageal cancer is resulting in more deaths.
There are no disease-based surveys in Bangladesh. Since no reliable statistics are found on how many people are diagnosed with cancer, how many people die or which type of cancer is more prevalent in the country, the estimates of World Health Organization are used to map out the situation.
many abstain from undergoing treatment because of the stalling treatment process. Many cannot bear the cost of living in the capital. Despite coming to Dhaka spending a lot, many return home without any treatment.
Inadequate treatment facilities
Cancer specialists say that cancer treatment is ideally done by a group of physicians comprising medicine specialists, surgeons, radio oncologists and others.
Former director of National Cancer Research Institute and Hospital Moarraf Hossain told Prothom Alo that cancer treatment requires an integrated hospital. In addition to other facilities, the hospital will have chemotherapy, surgery and radiotherapy arrangements.
World Health Organization says there needs to a cancer centre like this for every one million people. The population of Bangladesh is 170 million (17 crores). So, there needs to be at least 170 cancer centres in Bangladesh for quality treatment. But there are only 22 and most of them are in the capital Dhaka.
Poor patients from all over the country come to government’s national cancer research institute and hospital for treatment. The 500-bed hospital is always crowded with patients. It’s not easy to get treatment in this institute. Many patients have to wait for months to get some of the special therapies or surgeries.
A breast cancer patient from Kurigram’s Bhurungamari area underwent treatment at Rangpur Medical College Hospital first. After undergoing surgery and chemotherapy she requires radiotherapy now. The radiotherapy equipment at Rangpur Medical College Hospital is broken. That hospital has referred the woman to capital’s national cancer institute.
That woman had come to Dhaka and stayed at one of her relative’s house. After much effort she has been given a date for radiotherapy. She has been told from the institute to come on 6 June. So that woman has returned to Bhurungamari.
Specialists say that many abstain from undergoing treatment because of the stalling treatment process. Many cannot bear the cost of living in the capital. Despite coming to Dhaka spending a lot, many return home without any treatment.
On the other hand, the treatment cost is way too high in the private hospitals. So, many people aren’t interested in seeking treatment at private establishments. Then again, rich people get treated abroad for not having confidence on the treatment provided in the country.
Health minister Samanta Lal Sen talked about this lack of confidence among the public last week. During a press conference held at the ministry of health on 28 January he said that people do not have confidence in country’s treatment system.
They go abroad for treatment because of this lack of confidence, he said. The new health minister wants to restore people’s confidence by improving the treatment system in the country.