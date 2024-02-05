319 die of cancer every day

Cancer has turned into a massive health concern. Latest figures of the World Health Organisation (WHO) indicate that on average 458 new cancer patients are diagnosed in the country every day.

On average, 319 persons are dying of cancer daily. Concerned people say that the treatment arrangements are inadequate compared to cancer cases.

The World Health Organization says that people suffer from at least 32 types of cancer in this country. Cancer is a chronic disease and the treatment of this is a long process. Cancer treatment costs are extremely high and it is difficult for poor people to complete the treatment for full cure.

A considerable portion of country’s wealthy cancer patients go abroad for treatment. There is no institution in the country that can be confidently relied on for cancer treatment as yet.

Yesterday, 4 February was World Cancer Day. The World Health Organization (WHO) on 2 February published the estimates state of cancer in 185 countries. Latest figures are available till 2022.

In addition to the global statistics, the organisation has also published individual statistics of every country. World Health Organisation says that the pressure of cancer is mounting globally.