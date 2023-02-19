Cancer hospital: How long will the equipment remain out of order?

A cancer patient is mainly treated in three ways – chemotherapy, radiotherapy and surgery. Cancer is such a disease that can spread fast if the radiotherapy is stopped midway.

This hospital provides treatment to largest number of cancer patients in the country with around 1000-1200 take treatment at the outdoor every day. The cheaper cost of radiotherapy is the main reason of so many patients taking treatment here. A session of radiotherapy costs only Tk 200 at the hospital while the cost is Tk 4000-8000 at any private hospital.

Prothom Alo published a photo of the hospital on 15 February that showed there was no patient at the radiotherapy department. As per the WHO standard, there should be at least 170 cancer centres in the country but there is only 33 including the government and private ones. It is not tough to assume how the other cancer hospitals are faring when the largest hospital is in such a shambolic state.