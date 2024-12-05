Two diplomats from Kolkata and Tripura returning to Dhaka on urgent basis
Following the attack on the Bangladesh assistant high commission in Agartala, Tripura, and the protest in front of the Bangladesh deputy high commission in Kolkata, the heads of these two missions are being urgently recalled to Dhaka.
The head of the Kolkata mission returned to the country today, Thursday. The assistant high commissioner from Tripura is also expected to return to Dhaka today.
Sources at the foreign ministry confirmed this.
Sources said the acting deputy high commissioner of Bangladesh in Kolkata, Shikdar Md Ashrafur Rahman, and the assistant high commissioner in Tripura, Arifur Rahman, were instructed to return to Dhaka on an urgent basis last Tuesday.
Shikdar Md Ashrafur Rahman has returned to Dhaka today, Thursday and met with foreign adviser Md Touhid Hossain in the afternoon. He discussed the situation in Kolkata with the adviser.
A senior official of the foreign ministry told Prothom Alo that assistant high commissioner Arifur Rahman from Tripura has already left for Dhaka.
Meanwhile, supporters of several Hindutva organizations, including the Hindu Sangharsh Samity, on Monday attacked the Bangladesh assistant high commission in Agartala, Tripura, protesting against alleged minority persecution in Bangladesh.
They desecrated the Bangladesh national flag and caused damage to the mission's premises. The day after the attack, due to security concerns, Bangladesh suspended all activities at the mission until further instructions.