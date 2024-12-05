Two diplomats from Kolkata and Tripura returning to Dhaka on urgent basis

Following the attack on the Bangladesh assistant high commission in Agartala, Tripura, and the protest in front of the Bangladesh deputy high commission in Kolkata, the heads of these two missions are being urgently recalled to Dhaka.

The head of the Kolkata mission returned to the country today, Thursday. The assistant high commissioner from Tripura is also expected to return to Dhaka today.

Sources at the foreign ministry confirmed this.

Sources said the acting deputy high commissioner of Bangladesh in Kolkata, Shikdar Md Ashrafur Rahman, and the assistant high commissioner in Tripura, Arifur Rahman, were instructed to return to Dhaka on an urgent basis last Tuesday.