PM Hasina turns 76 Wednesday

The 76th birthday of prime minister and ruling Awami League president Sheikh Hasina is be celebrated across the country today, Wednesday.

Sheikh Hasina, the eldest among the five children of Bangladesh’s founding father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib, was born at Tungipara in Gopalganj on 28 September in 1947.

Sheikh Hasina is now in the US as she went there to join the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Following the footprint of Bangabandhu, she also delivered speech in Bangla at the UNGA like the previous years.

Like the previous years, AL and its affiliated and likeminded bodies will celebrate the day through various programmes highlighting the life and achievements of Sheikh Hasina.