'We can't sleep for huge sound of firing'

Monowara’s husband died three years ago. She has been living with her old mother and two sons Md Arif and Md Rifat. He gets Tk 175 daily as wage. It is difficult to keep the livelihood with such low income. Business in the locality has been facing depression over the last two months as almost all the shops are closed and not much jobs. The working class people are going through dire straits and no relief aid is given to them so far.

When asked when the firing commences, Monowara said there is no such timetable. Sometimes it occurs in the morning and in some other times at night. The fire opened from the mountain of the other side (Rakhine state) can be seen from the road.

At night the sky becomes red with the ray of fire. The houses tremble. She does not know what will happen if things become worse. She only wants now that the firing stops so that they may quickly return to their normal life.