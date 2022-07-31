Rice production likely to decrease from projected amount

The production of rice in Bangladesh will likely decrease by 350,000 tonnes than the amount projected in the coming season due to the floods in May and June, said the US Department of Agriculture.

The USDA also expressed doubt whether Bangladesh would be able to import sufficient rice, wheat and maize as prices are expected to soar in the market due to global demand.

The US Department of Agriculture published its ‘Bangladesh grain and feed update’ report on Saturday. It publishes the report on Bangladesh’s grain situation once in every two-three months.