What the finance minister said about removing Ahsan H Mansur
He added that further changes will follow.
The comments came when journalists asked the finance minister about the cancellation of the appointment of Bangladesh Bank governor Ahsan H Mansur and the appointment of a new governor.
The government removed Ahsan H Mansur and appointed Md Mostaqur Rahman as Bangladesh Bank governor today, Wednesday, at noon.
At 3:45 pm, the financial institutions division of the finance ministry issued two notifications: one cancelling the remaining term of Ahsan H Mansur as governor, and the other appointing Md Mostaqur Rahman as governor for four years from his joining date, with the condition that he severs all employment ties with other institutions and organisations.
Newspersons at the secretariat then asked finance and planning minister Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury on what basis the governor was changed.
In response, the finance minister said, “There was no consideration involved. A new government has come. The new government has priorities. The change has not happened only in Bangladesh Bank. It is happening in many places and will continue to happen.”
The finance minister added that changes will take place wherever necessary to implement the new government’s programmes, priorities, and thinking. If needed, changes will occur in many more places, and this is a perfectly normal process.
Through a mass uprising, the Sheikh Hasina government was removed on 5 August 2024. An interim government later appointed Ahsan H Mansur as Bangladesh Bank governor on 15 August that year. Now, just nine days after the BNP-led government came to power, Ahsan H Mansur’s appointment has been cancelled and a new governor appointed.