What the finance minister said about removing Ahsan H Mansur

Finance minister Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury said that changes will take place wherever necessary to implement the new government’s programmes, priorities, and thinking.

He added that further changes will follow.

The comments came when journalists asked the finance minister about the cancellation of the appointment of Bangladesh Bank governor Ahsan H Mansur and the appointment of a new governor.

The government removed Ahsan H Mansur and appointed Md Mostaqur Rahman as Bangladesh Bank governor today, Wednesday, at noon.

At 3:45 pm, the financial institutions division of the finance ministry issued two notifications: one cancelling the remaining term of Ahsan H Mansur as governor, and the other appointing Md Mostaqur Rahman as governor for four years from his joining date, with the condition that he severs all employment ties with other institutions and organisations.