Mostaqur Rahman made new governor
The appointment of Ahsan H Mansur as governor of Bangladesh Bank has been cancelled. In his place, Mostaqur Rahman has been appointed.
This information was announced today, Wednesday, in separate notifications issued by the Ministry of Finance.
The new governor, Md Mostaqur Rahman, is a cost and management accountant (FCMA).
He is a businessman by profession and serves as the Managing Director of Hera Sweaters, an environmentally friendly factory located in Narayanganj.
Md Mostaqur Rahman is a member of various business associations. For the first time in Bangladesh’s history, a businessman has been appointed to the post of governor.
In a student–people's uprising, the Sheikh Hasina government fell on 5 August 2024. After that, the then Governor, Abdur Rouf Talukder, was no longer seen in public.
Following the assumption of office by the new interim government, Ahsan H Mansur was appointed Governor of Bangladesh Bank on 14 August 2024.
Nine days after the BNP-led government came to power, Ahsan H Mansur’s appointment was cancelled, and a new governor was appointed in his place.