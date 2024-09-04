British high commissioner Sarah Cooke meets Khaleda

Sarah Cooke met Khaleda ahead of her visit to the UK for better treatment, party sources said.

BNP standing committee member Prof Dr AZM Zahid Hossain, chief of her medical board Prof Shahabuddin Talukder, Dr FM Siddique, and member of the Special Assistant to BNP Chairperson's Foreign Affairs Advisory Committee Tabith Awal were present.

On 8 July, Khaleda Zia, a former prime minister, was admitted to Evercare Hospital in the capital six days after she had been discharged from the same hospital with various ailments.

On 24 August, she returned home after receiving treatment at the hospital for 45 days.