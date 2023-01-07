BIWTC halts ferry services amid dense fog

Dense fog halts ferry services on Paturia-Daulatdia route. UNB
The ferry movement on Aricha-Kazirhat and Paturia-Daulatdia routes has been suspended as the dense fog blanketed the river beds of the Padma and the Jamuna, reports BSS.
The ferry service on Aricha-Kazirhat route has been suspended from 7:00 am and Paturia-Daulatdia from 7:15 am for invisibility of both the river routes, BIWTC paturia ghat DGM Shah Mohammad Khaled Newaz said.
He also said a ro-ro ferry – Shah Enayetpuri – has been stranded in the middle of the river with vehicles and passengers.
All other engine driven boats and launches are also remaining suspended, the sources said.