CA seeks China’s greater role in establishing peace, prosperity, stability

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Friday urged China to play a greater role in establishing peace, prosperity and stability for both nations.

The Chief Adviser made the call when he held bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing this morning.

During the meeting, they discussed issues related to bilateral interest.

At the onset of his speech, Profesor Yunus expressed heartfelt greetings to Chinese President Xi Jinping on behalf of Bangladesh and its people.

Highlighting the July uprising in Bangladesh, he said the movement paved a way to build a “New Bangladesh”.

Recalling his long relations with China, the Chief Adviser said he had attachment with China in introducing Grameen Bank and social business there.