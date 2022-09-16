‘Bangladesh-India are connected through heart'

Outgoing Indian high commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami has said Bangladesh-India relationship is a “train” that must keep moving to do more great things together.

“That energy needs to be carried through,” he said, adding that there are many great things that the two countries have achieved together in the past decade which should be celebrated.

Speaking at a reception at the High Commission of India in Dhaka Thursday evening, Doraiswami said people of Bangladesh and India are connected through hearts and souls; and it is stronger than blood relations.