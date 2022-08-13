Bangladesh

Framework done for commission to unearth 15 August plotters: Law minister

Prothom Alo English Desk
Law minister Anisul Huq
Law minister Anisul HuqFile photo

Law, justice and parliamentary affairs minister Anisul Huq has said a framework has been prepared for forming a commission to reveal the plotters behind the 15 August, 1975 carnage saw the brutal assassination of the nation’s founding father Bangabandhu and most of his family members, news agency BSS reports.

“The commission will start working by the end of this year,” the law minister told journalists after joining a workshop at a city hotel on Saturday.

Labour and employment ministry organised the workshop under the title ‘Establish pilot process to classify cases in consultation with the judges of the labour courts with a view to addressing case backlogs’.

Asked about the progress of forming the commission, Anisul Huq said it is an important thing to take decision on the constitution of the commission and its procedure.

He hoped that they would be able to hold talks with policymakers over the framework and the commission will begin its work by the end of this year.

Read more from Bangladesh
Post Comment