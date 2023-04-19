President Hamid for ensuring proper use of VR technology

President Hamid was inaugurating the Virtual Reality (VR) Programme of Bangabhaban Toshakhana Museum at the Cabinet Hall of Bangabhaban in the afternoon.

The virtual reality is a technology that uses computer programmes to replicate the existing environment in a digital display and gives a sense of artificial reality to the human psyche.

Abdul Hamid said in order to ensure the development and progress of the country in this era of the fourth industrial revolution, the young generation should be educated in technical and technological knowledge.

“Our young generation is very talented and can cope with any atmosphere, if they are given the perfect scopes or opportunities,” he observed.