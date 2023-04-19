President Hamid for ensuring proper use of VR technology

President M Abdul Hamid has asked all concerned to ensure the proper use of virtual reality (VR) technology to reap its maximum benefits.
“The virtual technology (VR) is considered as one of the tools of the fourth industrial revolution (4IR)... in the future life, through VR technology, people will be able to overcome their physical limitations and utilise the highest potentials of thoughts and psychology at an infinite level,” he told at a function on Tuesday.
President Hamid was inaugurating the Virtual Reality (VR) Programme of Bangabhaban Toshakhana Museum at the Cabinet Hall of Bangabhaban in the afternoon.
The virtual reality is a technology that uses computer programmes to replicate the existing environment in a digital display and gives a sense of artificial reality to the human psyche.
Abdul Hamid said in order to ensure the development and progress of the country in this era of the fourth industrial revolution, the young generation should be educated in technical and technological knowledge.
“Our young generation is very talented and can cope with any atmosphere, if they are given the perfect scopes or opportunities,” he observed.
The Head of State said technology is now an important part of our lives, which is also rapidly changing social life with frequent new innovations.
The president said by using VR technology, people can get experience of traveling around the world while staying at home, get medical services from expert physicians, and study from remote educational institution.
“We have to take the initiative to use the technology right now in our country in proper manner as the information technology (IT) can become one of the development tools of building a smart Bangladesh,” president Hamid added.
He said the country needs to ensure proper development of technology by taking various creative steps, including advanced training, higher education and basic research opportunities.
“How much we can advance the country will depend on the innovation of technology and its proper use,” the president observed.
President Hamid also stressed on proper use of technology as well as prevention of its misuse, asking the relevant ministries and all concerned to play an important role in this regard.
He also urged educational institutions to take joint initiatives with stakeholders including the Ministry of Education to increase the scope of technology education and research, especially at the higher education level.
State Minister for Information and Communication Zunaid Ahmed Palak, president’s military secretary Maj. Gen. SM Salahuddin Islam, press secretary Joynal Abedin and ICT division secretary Samsul Arefin also spoke there.