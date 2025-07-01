Additional security protocols enforced in Shahjalal airport

The authorities have introduced a series of additional security protocols at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

Security measures are as follows: Increased vigilance during baggage screening for all VIP and VVIP passengers, regular briefings and instructions provided to all AVSEC personnel to ensure preparedness, special directives issued to the CCTV monitoring team for enhanced surveillance, mandatory manual checks of high-risk luggage following scans through metal detectors and X-ray machines, requirement of prior authorisation and record-keeping for all firearm carriers entering the airport, and formation of an investigative committee by relevant agencies, along with preventive measures to address potential security breaches.

These steps aim to strengthen security and ensure a safe environment for all airport users.