BOESL issues fraud warning for outgoing migrants

The state-run manpower export company Bangladesh Overseas Employment and Services Limited (BOESL) has issued a fraud warning for outgoing migrant workers.
Aspiring migrant workers are being deceived by a section of unscrupulous people who are offering overseas jobs through advertisements in websites and Facebook pages in the name of BOESL.
A warning notice signed by BOSEL general manager (deputy secretary) ABM Abdul Halim was issued to this end on Saturday.
It said there has been publicity on the overseas employment in several websites and Facebook pages in the name of BOSEL; money is being taken from aspiring migrant workers on the assurance of offering overseas jobs, and their medical tests and finger prints are being conducted.
It is to mention that service charge is received through BOESL after names of aspiring migrant workers are announced finally, and BOESL publishes advertisements on overseas employment in its official website and verified Facebook page only.
People who wish to get overseas employment through BOESL have been specially requested to not conduct any financial transaction with any individual and organisation except BOESL.
Web address of BOESL is www.boesl.gov.bd and its verified Facebook page is www.facebook.com/boesl.gov.bd.