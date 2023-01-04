Gaibandha-5 by-polls: Voting underway

Voting in the by-election for Gaibandha-5 constituency, which was suspended due to irregularities, began this morning in a peaceful environment with the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs).

Voting started at 8:00 am and will continue till 4:30 pm.

No untoward incident was reported till the filing of this report around 10:00 am.

Elections will be monitored through CCTV cameras as done before.