Parliament clears A2i bill

The agency to innovate (A2i) bill 2023 has been passed in parliament to form an agency to encourage innovation in the information technology sector and help the government to take programmes in establishing knowledge-based society and its implementation.

State minister for information and communication technology division Zunaid Ahmed Palak moved the Bill and it was passed by voice vote, reports UNB.

The agency will be formed with a 15-member board of directors and the ICT minister will be the chairman of the board, which will be autonomous.

Besides, the agency will form a policy that will help create an environment to encourage innovation.

As per the bill, the agency, if necessary, would form a Company to materialise the objective of this law.