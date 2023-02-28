PDB bleeds as power deals signed in USD

The power development board (PDB), on behalf of the government, has signed the power purchase deals with public and private companies and counted the price in the US dollar.

But the exchange rate of the greenback against the local currency remained at an unprecedented high throughout the last one year.

It has put the PDB in a tight corner as the government agency is counting an additional amount of Tk 120 billion per year due to the increased dollar price. Despite the fact, the new power purchase deals are being signed considering the USD as the only means of payment.

At least two PDB officials, on the condition of anonymity, told Prothom Alo that the board pays all power plants in local currency, Taka. But it has to calculate the bills as per the current exchange rate of USD. The dollar, which was at Tk 85 a year ago, is now changing hands for around Tk 105.