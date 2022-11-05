IGP promises stern action against anyone breaking the law

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun on Saturday served a stern warning against anyone tries to deteriorate the law-and-order situation, reports UNB.

"Police have been dealing with any crime including militancy, terrorism and drugs with a 'zero tolerance' policy. If anyone tries to worsen the law-and-order situation, appropriate action will be taken against him," he said.

The IGP came up with remarks while talking to reporters in Sylhet on Saturday.