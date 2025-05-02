Recommendations to introduce risk allowances, insurance, pension facilities for journalists

The labour reform commission has recommended introducing risk allowance, insurance and pension facilities for all journalists across the country. The commission also has proposed expanding the definition of ‘newspaper worker’ in the existing labour law and changing it to ‘media workers or employees’.

The recommendations came up in the report submitted by the labour reform commission to the chief adviser recently.

The report recommended separate laws or introducing separate sections for all journalists and media workers from both print and electronic media following the structure of The Newspaper Employees (Commission and Service) Act of 1974.