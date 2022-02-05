UK remains next to Bangladesh as trusted friend: Lord Ahmed

British FCDO minister for South and Central Asia Lord Ahmed has said the United Kingdom (UK) will continue to stand next to Bangladesh as a trusted friend and partner in the next 50 years and beyond, reports BSS.

“The United Kingdom has stood by Bangladesh for the past 50 years through good times and bad times and will continue to remain its trusted friend and partner in the next 50 years and beyond”, he said.

He made the remark while speaking at a Bangladesh high commission, London Commemorative event on Friday to celebrate Bangladesh-UK 50 years of diplomatic relations.