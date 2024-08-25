Polls after reforms to admin, judiciary, EC, electoral system: Dr. Yunus

Claiming that the government has taken a strong stance against corruption, the chief adviser said all the advisers to the interim government will disclose their wealth statements within the quickest possible time.

Dr. Yunus said submitting wealth statements will be made mandatory for all government officials at phases.

To take steps against corruption at the state level, an ordinance will be proclaimed to appoint an Ombudsman in line with the Article 77 of the constitution.

He said different countries and the United Nations have already extended their full support for the present interim government.

“We will maintain friendly relations with all countries. Mutual trust, beliefs and cooperation will be the base of our foreign policy. We are respectful to all international laws, including human rights. We have taken steps to become signatory to the international convention on enforced disappearances,” he said.

Speaking about reforms to different sectors, the chief adviser said the health sector is one of the most corrupt sectors in Bangladesh and necessary reform will be brought to this sector to ensure enough healthcare for the country’s people.

The chief adviser said all involved in the health sector to be made accountable while initiatives will be taken to modernise hospitals and presence of doctors and experts will be ensured at the hospitals.