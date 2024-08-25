Polls after reforms to admin, judiciary, EC, electoral system: Dr. Yunus
Chief Adviser Dr. Muhammad Yunus Sunday said a free, fair and participatory election will be held in the country after necessary reforms to administration, judiciary, the election commission (EC), electoral system and law-order sector.
“A free, fair and participatory election will be held after necessary reforms to administration, judiciary, the election commission, electoral system, law-order sector and free flow of information to give the student-people a successful culmination,” he said while addressing the nation at 7.30 pm.
BTV, BTV World and BTV Chattogram centre broadcasted his address.
Yunus said the main aim of the election is to introduce an accountable political system against corruption, looting and mass killing.
Local government institutions, he said, must be strengthened and decentralisation of power should be ensured to consolidate democracy.
Claiming that the government has taken a strong stance against corruption, the chief adviser said all the advisers to the interim government will disclose their wealth statements within the quickest possible time.
Dr. Yunus said submitting wealth statements will be made mandatory for all government officials at phases.
To take steps against corruption at the state level, an ordinance will be proclaimed to appoint an Ombudsman in line with the Article 77 of the constitution.
He said different countries and the United Nations have already extended their full support for the present interim government.
“We will maintain friendly relations with all countries. Mutual trust, beliefs and cooperation will be the base of our foreign policy. We are respectful to all international laws, including human rights. We have taken steps to become signatory to the international convention on enforced disappearances,” he said.
Speaking about reforms to different sectors, the chief adviser said the health sector is one of the most corrupt sectors in Bangladesh and necessary reform will be brought to this sector to ensure enough healthcare for the country’s people.
The chief adviser said all involved in the health sector to be made accountable while initiatives will be taken to modernise hospitals and presence of doctors and experts will be ensured at the hospitals.
The 2006 Nobel Laureate said the present generation dreamt of sustainable and environment-friendly development.
“There is no alternative to bringing carbon emission to zero level to address climate change impacts and ensure a healthy world for the future generation. Our government will provide maximum importance to the protection of the environment and climate. The young generation will be involved in this programme,” he said.
Speaking about national solidarity, the chief adviser said the interim government believes in national unity aimed at bringing reforms. It will be ensured through political unity that women, children, disabled and religious minorities and indigenous people all are the citizens of the country and entitled to get equal protection as per the law.
He said initiatives will be taken to ensure the rights of all, while a special assistant with the status of an adviser will be appointed to develop national solidarity.
Dr. Yunus said the government has activated all programmes to minimise sufferings of the flood-hit people.
Meanwhile, he said, advisers have visited different flood-affected areas and a control room was set up at his office. Initiatives are being taken to minimise flood consequences and find ways to control floods in the future, he added.
The chief adviser said he directed the armed forces, police and other law enforcing agencies to identify their members who were directly involved in killing, disappearances and physical and mental tortures, and bring them to justice.
Mentioning that he has directed the authorities concerned to prepare a list of the victims of killing and disappearances, he said: "I have no word to express my sympathy to their families. We will continue our efforts to bring peace in their lives".
Dr. Yunus mentioned that he directed the armed forces, police and other law enforcers to take all possible measures to regain peoples' confidence.
A committee, he said, has already been formed to prepare a white paper on corruption, money laundering, anti-people agreements and looting in the name of taking protection that took place in the last 15 years.
The chief adviser said he held meetings with envoys and representatives of donor agencies, calling upon them to provide all-out support to rebuild the country after the student-people revolution.
He urged all the Bangladeshi expatriates to send money to the country using official channels, noting that an initiative will be taken soon so that overseas workers can go and return home with honour and dignity.
Dr. Yunus said the interim government had to deal with an unstable law and order situation just after assuming office.
With the people’s support and cooperation, all patriotic law enforcement agencies joined the work, he said.
A huge number of officers and employees became victims of discrimination as the fascist government made massive politicisation in administration, he added.
“We have already started taking measures of correction. But time is needed to expedite the administration as well as to take appropriate decisions through adopting specific methods. For this reason, I am requesting all to keep patience,” he said.
The chief adviser said: "One of our targets is to bring back people's confidence in institutions at every sector in the administration."
The government, he said, has taken initiative to ensure good governance in the banking sector which was turned into a place of looting and corruption.
Skilled manpower is being recruited in this sector, he said, adding the government has activated the initiative to create congenial atmosphere for trade and commerce, establish discipline in banking sector and bring the inflation and price of essential commodities under control to ease the people's lifestyle.
Professor Yunus said the bank commission will be formed for long-term reform in the banking sector.
A framework will be formulated for the overall situation and reformation of the financial sector and it will be disclosed before the people soon, he said.
Steps will be taken soon for removing indiscipline from share market, transport and other sectors where indiscipline exists, he said.
The chief adviser said works have begun to free the judiciary from corruption and party influence.
Initiatives have been taken to ensure freedom and accountability of judiciary through a specific process, he said, adding justice will be ensured in all wrongdoings of the fascist government including heinous crimes like extra judicial killing, enforced disappearance, killing, abduction and "Ayna Ghor" and all those who are involved with these offences will be brought to book.
He said all false cases will be withdrawn after making a list and the trial will be ensured in corruption and laundering of wealth.
The Chief Adviser said the Police Commission will be formed to create a pro-people, party-influence free and accountable structure in view of law and order.
Necessary reforms will be made under the leadership of the commission after getting the United Nations investigation report and exchanging views with all responsible agencies and the people, he said.
He said free flow of information and freedom of mass media will be ensured. "We are pledged to ensure the people's right to information. Existing legal and other barriers to flow of information will be removed.
Repressing sections of those acts which hinder freedom of expression will be amended, he said adding process has already been started after identifying such acts.
"We have already lifted the unwritten ban on foreign journalists coming to the country. Concerned officers have been given directives to issue visas to foreign journalists quickly. We hope media workers will carry on neutral journalism in the changed situation," he said.
Dr. Yunus said the previous government established a massive disorder in the field of education. "We will take initiative for complete reformation of this (disorder). It is one of our priorities," he said.
He said after assuming office, the interim government has resumed all educational institutions within the quickest possible time.
“Our pledge is to ensure a creative, safe and intimidation-free atmosphere for the students. At the same time, work for making the curriculum time-befitting will be begun soon,” he said.