PM Hasina to brief media on tri-nation tour in afternoon

On 25 April, Sheikh Hasina left Dhaka for Tokyo on a four-day official visit to Japan in the first leg of her tri-nation visit. She went to Japan at the invitation of her Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida.

During her stay in Tokyo, Sheikh Hasina and her Japanese counterpart witnessed the exchange of eight instruments, mostly memorandums of understanding, signed between Dhaka and Tokyo to boost cooperation in the sectors of agriculture, metro rail, industrial upgradation, ship recycling, customs matters, intellectual property, defence, ICT and cybersecurity.

The prime minister had a courtesy call on the emperor of Japan Naruhito and held a bilateral meeting with her Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida.