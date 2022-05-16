First British Muslim summits Mount Everest

While climbing towards Mount Everest, Akke and his team saved the life of another mountaineer who was running out of oxygen. “It was a guy called Les….” Rahman explains. “He was from a different group where we got to know him. He ran out of oxygen at 7,800 metres. We had to stick together. I just said to the guys we have to share the oxygen…I don’t care how we get down. We have to get down to Camp 2 at 6,400 metres where we will be ok. We did radio the Sherpas to get some oxygen, but they didn’t get back to us. One of my teammates suggested we give Les his oxygen and bring him down safely. I wasn’t going to leave him behind. We brought him down safely”.

Farhan Masud Khan, Head of Programmes at Channel S Television, and manging Akke Rahman’s ‘Peak Humanity’ campaign, spoke to his expedition management team Makalu Adventure. Mohan Lamsai, Chairman of Makalu Adventure kept Khan updated prior and post the completion of Akke summitting Mount Everest. Khan said: “We were constantly trying to communicate with Akke but it was impossible to have any smooth contact due to the high altitude. We are enormously thankful to his brilliant support team who kept us informed on Akke’s whereabouts. They informed us as soon as Akke reached the top of Mount Everest. We were extremely relieved that he was safe, happy and had completed his mission”. Khan goes on further to explain: “He made us all proud, but most importantly his sacrifice will benefit those who need our support now, including refugees from Ukraine and other countries”.