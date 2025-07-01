Petition to frame formal charges against Sheikh Hasina at tribunal

Former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and former inspector general of police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun are also accused in the case alongside Sheikh Hasina.

Among the accused Sheikh Hasina and Asaduzzaman Khan, remain absconding. As a result, Md Amir Hossain has been appointed as state defence counsel to represent them.

During today’s hearing Amir Hossain said it’s a historic trial. He said he only received the case documents on 25 June. He didn’t have the time to take necessary preparations. Besides, he was also unwell. So he requested 15 days for preparations.