Petition to frame formal charges against Sheikh Hasina at tribunal
The prosecution has submitted a petition seeking formal framing of charges in the case filed against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina in connection with crimes against humanity committed during the July uprising.
Chief prosecutor Mohammad Tajul Islam filed the petition today, Tuesday, before the three-member International Crimes Tribunal led by jJstice Md Golam Mortuza Mojumdar. The other two members of the tribunal are: Justice Md Shafiul Alam Mahmud and Justice Mohitul Haque Enam Chowdhury.
Former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and former inspector general of police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun are also accused in the case alongside Sheikh Hasina.
Among the accused Sheikh Hasina and Asaduzzaman Khan, remain absconding. As a result, Md Amir Hossain has been appointed as state defence counsel to represent them.
During today’s hearing Amir Hossain said it’s a historic trial. He said he only received the case documents on 25 June. He didn’t have the time to take necessary preparations. Besides, he was also unwell. So he requested 15 days for preparations.
The tribunal granted six days and scheduled the next hearing for the following Monday, on 7 July. The defence will present their arguments that day.
The other accused in the case former IGP Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun is currently under arrest and in custody. He was produced before the tribunal today.
Abdullah Al-Mamun lawyer, Zayed Bin Amjad was present at the tribunal but opted not to take part in the formal charge framing hearing.