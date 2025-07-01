Indict hearing against Sheikh Hasina begins, being live telecast
The hearing begins on framing formal charges in the case filed against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina over crimes against humanity committed during the July mass uprising.
The hearing, which started around 11:45 am today, Tuesday, is being broadcast live.
The hearing is proceeding at the three-member International Crimes Tribunal led by justice Md Golam Mortuza Mojumdar.
The other two members of the tribunal are: justice Md Shafiul Alam Mahmud and justice Mohitul Haque Enam Chowdhury.
Former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and former inspector general of police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun are also accused in the case alongside Sheikh Hasina.
Former IGP Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun is currently under arrest in connection to the case, while the other two accused, Sheikh Hasina and Asaduzzaman Khan, remain absconding.
As a result, Md Amir Hossain has been appointed as state defence counsel to represent them.
The formal charges in this case were initially presented to the tribunal on 1 June. That session too was broadcast live.