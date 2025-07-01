Indict hearing against Sheikh Hasina begins, being live telecast

The hearing begins on framing formal charges in the case filed against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina over crimes against humanity committed during the July mass uprising.

The hearing, which started around 11:45 am today, Tuesday, is being broadcast live.

The hearing is proceeding at the three-member International Crimes Tribunal led by justice Md Golam Mortuza Mojumdar.

The other two members of the tribunal are: justice Md Shafiul Alam Mahmud and justice Mohitul Haque Enam Chowdhury.