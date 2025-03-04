Volker Turk to present UN fact-finding report on Bangladesh in Geneva tomorrow

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk will present the United Nations human rights fact-finding report on human rights violations and abuses related to the protests of July and August 2024 in Bangladesh in Geneva tomorrow (5 March).

The event will be broadcast live from Geneva on YouTube https://youtube.com/live/szaCueW3WLs at 6pm Dhaka time, according to the UN official site.

The team will discuss with member states and civil society on the findings and recommendations to promote accountability, justice, and human rights reforms in Bangladesh.

The interim government of Bangladesh and civil society representatives from Bangladesh will participate in the event.