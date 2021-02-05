UN calls for investigation into Al Jazeera’s allegations

Responding to the question, the UN Secretary-General’s spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said they were aware of the investigations done by the media outlet “concerning allegations of corruption against senior officials in Bangladesh and the press release issued by the Ministry of Defence in Bangladesh.”

He went on to say, “the allegations of corruption [are] a serious matter that should be investigated by the relevant authorities.”

The press briefing elaborated that “Bangladesh is the largest contributor of uniformed personnel to UN peacekeeping operations. The deployment of such personnel is pursuant to specific requirements from the UN that are reflected in agreements with Bangladesh for each peacekeeping operation that they contribute to.”