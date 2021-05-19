UN launches $943m plan to ‘safeguard well-being, dignity’ of Rohingyas

Under the leadership of the government of Bangladesh, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and United Nations’ High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) have launched a $943 million plan to “safeguard the well-being and dignity” of Rohingya refugees in the country and their host communities.

For the nearly 900,000 Rohingyas in Bangladesh, 2021 marks the fourth year since their mass displacement from Myanmar, which was preceded by decades of influxes triggered by systematic discrimination and targeted violence.

The 2021 Joint Response Plan joins Bangladesh with 134 UN agencies and NGO partners to “meet the needs of more than 880,000 Rohingya refugees and 472,000 Bangladeshis in the surrounding host communities in Cox’s Bazar District”, said UNHCR spokesperson Andrej Mahecic on Tuesday.