UN to mobilise global support to end Rohingya crisis: Guterres

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said the UN will continue to stand with Bangladesh and mobilise international support to collectively address the Rohingya crisis and ask Myanmar to create a congenial environment for Rohingya repatriation.
He thanked the Bangladesh government for supporting the mandate of his office and sought Bangladesh’s continued cooperation with his Special Envoy on Myanmar to mobilise further international assistance towards a durable solution to the Rohingya crisis, reports news agency UNB.
He recently wrote a letter to foreign minister AK Abdul Momen expressing deep gratitude to Bangladesh for hosting the Rohingya population who fled atrocities and persecution in Myanmar.
The Secretary-General assured that the UN has renewed its advocacy and support in the Rakhine state and would continue to engage with Myanmar towards creating a conducive environment for the sustainable return of the Rohingya.
Through the office of the Special Envoy and other UN mechanisms, the UN would continue to work towards creating conducive conditions for return, including full implementation of the recommendations of the Advisory Commission on Rakhine State, to find a durable solution to the crisis, the Secretary-General said.
Guterres has sent the letter in response to Momen’s new year message to him where the Bangladesh foreign minister stressed, among others, a more robust and active role of the UN for the commencement of repatriation and a lasting solution to the crisis.