UN to mobilise global support to end Rohingya crisis: Guterres

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said the UN will continue to stand with Bangladesh and mobilise international support to collectively address the Rohingya crisis and ask Myanmar to create a congenial environment for Rohingya repatriation.

He thanked the Bangladesh government for supporting the mandate of his office and sought Bangladesh’s continued cooperation with his Special Envoy on Myanmar to mobilise further international assistance towards a durable solution to the Rohingya crisis, reports news agency UNB.

He recently wrote a letter to foreign minister AK Abdul Momen expressing deep gratitude to Bangladesh for hosting the Rohingya population who fled atrocities and persecution in Myanmar.