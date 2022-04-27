UN wants to deploy more peacekeepers from Bangladesh

During the meetings, the Bangladesh army chief proposed to replace the long-used weapons and equipment in the Bangladeshi contingents of the peacekeeping mission with new weapons and equipment sourced from Bangladesh, to which the concerned officials readily agreed.

As a result, the long-awaited issue of replacing weapons was resolved which would eventually play a significant role in enhancing Bangladeshi peacekeepers' capability, security, and morale, said a press release of Bangladesh Permanent Mission in UN.

The army chief mentioned that Bangladeshi peacekeepers are nominated through a rigorous selection process and sent to the mission with advanced pre-deployment training.

The UN acting military adviser highly praised the Bangladeshi peacekeepers' professionalism, ethics, and discipline.

He said that Bangladesh is at the forefront of UN peacekeeping operations for all these reasons.

He expressed interest in recruiting more peacekeepers from Bangladesh in the future.