Unaccompanied minors from Bangladesh smuggled to Italy

Migrant Sohel (not real name) was repatriated by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) from Libya on September 2020. His age was shown as 20 years in documents when he was repatriated. He went to Libya in May 2019. He spent BDT 500,000 (USD 5896) for his travel to Libya.

He was one survivor of 26 Bangladeshi migrants who were shot dead in Libya by family members of a Libyan human trafficker in a revenge attack in the Libyan town of Mizda in May 2020.

His mother claimed that her son was a good student. While studying at Class IX at local high school in Kishoreganj district, he was motivated by relatives to travel to Italy via Libya.

When contacted for comment over the issue, Liesbeth Zonneveld, Chief of Party, USAID’s fight slavery and trafficking-in-person (FSTIP) activity, Winrock International said “It is an enormous tragedy that parents and families in Bangladesh believe they have no other option to have a better life than to agree to have their children smuggled to Italy with all gigantic risks involved including the risk that their children might get trafficked and not just smuggled.”

First of all, she added, “smuggling is a criminal offence, committed by smugglers. The minors should not be liable to criminal prosecution but the smugglers are indeed liable to criminal prosecution.”

Liesbeth Zonneveld said that smuggling of minors, and of adults as well should be prevented by all means and requires a comprehensive international approach, including cooperation, the exchange of information and other appropriate measures, including socio-economic measures, at the national, regional and international levels.

Liesbeth Zonneveld said that regular migration should be made more accessible by the European Union, in the case of Italy. “People resort to irregular migration, including agreeing to resort to being smuggled, because there are not enough regular migration options available to them. They are desperate.”

“The European Union should revise their regular migration options to make it easier for people to migrate and Bangladesh' should revise the ease of regular migration options as well so that is cheaper for Bangladeshi adults to migrate for labour to Europe,” she said.