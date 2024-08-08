My first task is to restore law and order: Yunus
Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus has said his task is to restore law and order and made a call so that no attack is carried on anybody.
He said, "Keep your trust in me." Terming the mass uprising of students and the people 'the second independence', he said, "We have to protect this independence."
A flight carrying him landed in Dhaka from Paris today, Thursday at around 2:10 pm.
Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman and others greeted him at the airport.
Professor Yunus said, "We are proud today. We have to go ahead with the victory day the youth created through a revolution. I express my gratitude to those youth who made it possible. They have protected Bangladesh. They have given rebirth."
"I recall Abu Sayeed. He is an unbelievably courageous youth," Dr Yunus said, bursting into tears.
Drawing the attention of students, he said this independence has to be protected and the benefit of it has to be reached to everyone. "The meaning of independence is that the country is in your hands. You can construct it as you like. You can change it. Leave the old. You have creativity, use that," he said.
Professor Yunus said the government had become a machine of repression and a government cannot become that. The people will be pleased to see the government which will protect the people.
I appeal to the people, if you place your trust on me, attacks will not be carried out on anybody. Protect all from violence and disorder. Take care so that there is no anarchy.Dr Muhammad Yunus, Nobel laureate
He said people are attacking minorities and others. "It is our duty to protect all. Everyone is our brother and sister. Disorder is our big enemy. It is our prime task to protect the law and order."
The interim government will be sworn in around 8:00 pm tonight.
Army chief General Wakar-Uz-Zaman said in a press conference on Wednesday that the interim government may comprise 15 members.