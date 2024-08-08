My first task is to restore law and order: Yunus

Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus has said his task is to restore law and order and made a call so that no attack is carried on anybody.

He said, "Keep your trust in me." Terming the mass uprising of students and the people 'the second independence', he said, "We have to protect this independence."

A flight carrying him landed in Dhaka from Paris today, Thursday at around 2:10 pm.

Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman and others greeted him at the airport.

Professor Yunus said, "We are proud today. We have to go ahead with the victory day the youth created through a revolution. I express my gratitude to those youth who made it possible. They have protected Bangladesh. They have given rebirth."