UNGA adopts resolution to graduate Bangladesh from LDC category

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has adopted a resolution to graduate Bangladesh from the LDC category.

The decision was taken in the 40th Plenary Meeting of 76th UNGA. The meeting was held on Tuesday, said a press note of the finance ministry on Wednesday night.

Bangladesh finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal remarked that this was a “historic achievement”, the note added.

The UN website said alongside Bangladesh the same recommendation has been made for Nepal and Laos.

All the three countries will get five years for the preparation for graduation. Generally, the countries get three years for the preparation for the graduation but the extended time was given to Bangladesh, Nepal and Laos due to fallout of coronavirus.

“What better way to celebrate 50th anniversary of our independence and birth centenary of Bangabandhu! Fulfillment of national aspiration and Prime Minister’s vision 2021,” Bangladesh’s permanent representative to the UN Rabab Fatima tweeted on Wednesday.

