UNHCR acknowledges improvement of conditions, services in Bhasan Char

United Nations deputy high commissioner for refugees Kelly T. Clements on Friday said Bhasan Char has the potential to become a temporary stay for the Rohingya refugees, reports UNB.

She said there has been clear improvement in the conditions and availability of services since UNHCR and UN partners began supporting the government in October.

However, its sustainability will depend on scaling up health and education services, improving access to livelihoods and income generating activities, and above all, continuing to ensure the voluntariness of relocations to the island and regular family visits to and from the mainland, Clements said.

With return to Myanmar unlikely in the immediate future, UNHCR has underscored the need for a more comprehensive approach to humanitarian support.

This includes alternative solutions for Rohingya refugees such as resettlement to third countries for the most vulnerable with specific protection needs, and complementary pathways overseas which could include employment and educational opportunities, said the UN refugee agency.