UNHCR calls for strong global support for Rohingyas

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, has called for renewed international commitment, support and solidarity for the Rohingyas ahead of next Tuesday’s donor conference and launch of the 2021 Joint Response Plan (JRP) for the Rohingya Humanitarian Crisis.

The 2021 JRP brings together the efforts of the government of Bangladesh, and 134 UN agencies and NGO partners to target almost 1.4 million people this year, said UNHCR spokesperson Andrej Mahecic in Geneva on Friday.

Jointly co-hosted by the government of Bangladesh, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and UNHCR, the virtual 2021 JRP launch event will highlight the most immediate needs and the ongoing humanitarian response.

The event is scheduled to run from 10 am to 12 pm CEST Geneva (2-4 pm in Dhaka) on May 18. The event will be live streamed.