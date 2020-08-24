United plan needed to reduce violence against women: Aroma Dutta

“But in our country there are duplications and we cannot remove this. A lot of work yields no results, just a wastage of resources,” the parliamentarian said.

Underscoring the necessity of social transformation, Aroma Duttra said, “We do not talk with children and we do not give them time and this is creating alienation.”

The activist said gender budget is being allocated in every ministry but there is no monitoring system as to how the money is being spent.

She said there are good laws but those have to be made effective.

While presenting the keynote paper, equality and rights activist Sheepa Hafiza said misunderstanding and conflict begins from a trivial matter in the family.

She suggested there should be psycho-social counselling in families where domestic violence has taken place.

Sheepa Hafiza also underscored the need for improving relations between the government and NGOs. Besides, management capacity has to be improved, he added.

Project director of Multi-Sectoral Programme on Violence Against Women at women and children affairs ministry, Abul Hossain, said four committees have been formed at various levels to work for women and children.

“But those are not effective. The committees do not hold meetings properly. We have to make the committees effective. We can use local government institutions,” the government official added.

Professor at the department of Women and Gender Studies of Dhaka University, Tania Haque, said gender-based violence is an old problem. But the COVID-19 pandemic has created an environment for men to increase violence against women.

She said the government has launched mobile courts but many women do not know where to go for justice.

In this regard the media can play a strong role, the DU professor noted.