Myanmar crisis needs diplomatic and peaceful resolution: Experts

In his opening remarks as moderator of the discussion, the BIPSS president, Maj. Gen. ANM Muniruzzaman (retd) highlighted the numerous insurgencies within Myanmar. He said, “There are 13 on-going insurgencies in Myanmar with around 12 to 15 insurgent groups fighting at present. This has consequences beyond Myanmar.” He mentioned how the Arakan Army was operating in Rakhine state now and also that the Myanmar military Tatmadaw had launched a major operation there in response.

Elaborating on the significance of the Rakhine state, he pointed out the interest of China, Russia and India in Myanmar from geo-strategic, geo-economic and geo-political angles. Yet, he added, though Myanmar was Bangladesh’s only neighbor outside of India, it was least understood by Bangladesh. There was very little contact with Myanmar on either a Track I level or on a people-to-people Track II level.

Maj Gen. Shahidul Haque (retd), Bangladesh’s former defence attaché to Myanmar and former ambassador to Libya, said that even in Myanmar they were aware of Bangladesh’s nonchalance. An ambassador of Myanmar had once commented that Bangladesh looks East, but beyond Myanmar.

“Myanmar is a very complex country,” said the panelist, pointing out how after the departure of the British in 1948, the many nationalities of the country were forced into one nation with the Bamar controlling everything. In actuality, they were never integrated into one nation. No one else can claim their own culture or history, he said, adding, “An uneasy peace prevailed.”