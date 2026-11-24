International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) Chief Prosecutor Aminul Islam has described the wish of Sheikh Hasina, who has been sentenced to death for crimes against humanity, to return to Bangladesh on 16 December as a delusion.

On this matter, he said that it was rare in the world for someone to request an aircraft on behalf of a fugitive accused.

The chief prosecutor made these remarks in response to questions from journalists at the ICT today, Tuesday.