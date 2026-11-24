It is rare to seek aircraft for accused fugitive: Chief Prosecutor
International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) Chief Prosecutor Aminul Islam has described the wish of Sheikh Hasina, who has been sentenced to death for crimes against humanity, to return to Bangladesh on 16 December as a delusion.
On this matter, he said that it was rare in the world for someone to request an aircraft on behalf of a fugitive accused.
The chief prosecutor made these remarks in response to questions from journalists at the ICT today, Tuesday.
Deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina wants to return to Bangladesh on 16 December, Victory Day. She has called on the government to arrange for her return from Delhi, India, on an aircraft of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, the state-owned flag carrier. Sheikh Hasina’s spokesperson informed the Reuters news agency of this today, Tuesday.
Asked about the matter, Aminul Islam said, “This is a ridiculous incident. The issue of requesting an aircraft—the spokesperson who made this demand—is nothing more than a delusion on his part. The reason is that it is rare in the world for someone to request an aircraft on behalf of a fugitive accused. Therefore, such a demand cannot be accepted under any circumstances.”
A journalist asked whether the Bangladesh government had failed in its responsibility when people who were declared fugitives by the tribunal and are being tried in absentia were holding press conferences in Delhi and coming to the Bangladesh border areas, including Agartala and Petrapole.
In response, the chief prosecutor said, “They are not doing anything inside Bangladesh’s territory. Now, their activities are being seen in other countries through various media outlets. They are effectively proving to the world that the Awami League, whose activities are banned, is a terrorist party, and that its members are criminals and murderers.”
Saying that all-out efforts were under way to bring back the accused, Aminul Islam said, “We want to send a clear message. If, through their activities, they prove that the Bangladesh Awami League is a terrorist organisation, then the government and the tribunal may be compelled to take action against the organisation through the judicial process.”