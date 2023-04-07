Bangladesh, India complementing each other’s development: Pranay Verma

The Indian ambassador was speaking at the unveiling Ceremony of Bharat Bichitra Special Edition on the occasion of its Golden Jubilee publication at Indian High Commission in Dhaka.

Verma said India and Bangladesh have been enjoying such an excellent relationship that finds “few parallels across the world”.

“India caters top most priority to the relations with Bangladesh ... for us, as we often say, it is neighbourhood first, but it is the neighbourhood two ... it is Bangladesh first,” he said.

The high commissioner noted that when India became president of G-20, New Delhi invited Bangladesh as a special guest country to join deliberations of that important multinational platform.

“We believe that the success of Bangladesh in contributing to global development, to address some of the global challenges, overcome the adversities and achieve progress ... those stories to be heard at the global platforms and from these important lessons can be drawn by others,” he said.