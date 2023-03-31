56 journalists tortured, harassed in January to March: ASK

ASK said such a cruel and inhuman act by police surfaced while they detained Ragunath Kha, a journalist working in Satkhira, and denied his detention at first. He was later shown arrested after 9 hours. Also, a Kaler Kantho journalist named Jahirul Islam was physically assaulted by a police official while collecting news of a fire at a multistoried building in Gulshan

The ASK report also said the case filed against Prothom Alo editor under Digital Security Act would instigate a clamp down on freedom of press and expression. Such cases would create a culture of fear and insecurity.

ASK report said the law minister and others from government high-ups pledged to practice special caution before taking any case against the Digital Security Act against the journalists but that is not reflected in these cases.

Rather, several comments made by responsible persons seem to encourage over enthusiastic persons to file cases against journalists, ASK observed.

Referring to the home minister’s comment that he heard more cases are being filed, while questioned on the arrest of Samsuzzaman and the case filed against Matiur Rahman, ASK said the comment of the minister is surprising.

ASK demanded withdrawal of all DSA cases filed against journalists and campaigners of free thoughts, saying that the law has already been proven arbitrary to all.